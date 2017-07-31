Obituary: Kathleen Marie (Reilly) Geiste, 96

Kathleen Marie (Reilly) Geiste, 96, died on Thursday, July 27, while under the compassionate care of the staff at Sheriden Woods Healthcare Center in Bristol.

Born and raised in Bridgeport, Ct., the only child of John and Gertrude Reilly, Kathleen was pre-deceased by her parents; her husband, Robert Truman Geiste; her daughter, Patricia Jean; son-in-law, Paul Joseph Alves; and her precious uncle Rob Conlin.

She was the loving mother to her five children, Patricia Jean Geiste; Robert J. Geiste of Milford; Larry T. Geiste along with his wife Bette Jane of Portland, Ct.; Sally Court of Southington along with her husband Jack; and Thomas P. Geiste of Prospect, Ct.

She is survived by her four grandchildren Timothy Geiste of Stratford, Hannah Dignazio of Torrington, Paul-Jonah Alves of Bristol, and Benjamin Josiah Alves and his wife Yesenia of Ruskin Florida; three great-grand-children, Mariah Dignazio, Ashlyn Dignazio and Bryonna Geiste.

In her later years, Kathleen lived in Southington’s Jensen community to be close to her daughter Sally. Kathleen said the years spent there were the happiest of her life.

Kathleen will be remembered for her infectious laugh and her immense kindness to everyone.

A memorial service will be held at the Jensen Community Club House, 250 Redstone St, Southington on Friday, August 11th, 2017 at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private, at a later date.