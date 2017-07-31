Obituary: Joanne (D’Angelo) Ahern, 74

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne (D’Angelo) Ahern 74, of Southington, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. She was the loving wife of Michael Ahern. She leaves behind 3 daughters and 1 son. Michele Jara of Danbury, Kathy and her husband Paul Frank of Southington, Michael and his wife Dee Ahern of Southington, Stephanie and her husband Dan Turbett of Wallingford. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren Michael, Danielle, Leandra, Daniel, Declan, Roisin, and Desmond. Her sister-in-law Diane and husband Dennis Chase of New Britain; her many nieces and nephews, and finally her many close, cherished friends too many to mention by name who she thought of as family. Joanne was predeceased by, her parents Dominic and Josephine D’Angelo; and sister-in-law Rita (Ahern) Symonaitis.

Joanne and her husband Mike spent their time between Connecticut and Florida. Those who knew her well will remember her love for the beach, the casino, and shopping. She loved them all equally! She loved to travel and has been to many places across the USA and the world. We will never forget her mac-n-cheese, her sense of humor and her love for her family.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 at 10:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville at 11 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 pm.

Donations to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com