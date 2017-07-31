Obituary: Edward A. Dabkowski, 84

Edward A. Dabkowski, 84, of Southington, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 23, 2017. He was the husband of Shirley (Bouchard) Dabkowski.

Born September 30, 1932 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Kostanty and Stella (Fliss) Dobkowski.

Edward was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Airforce. He was a Teacher for 37 years with the New Britain School System and member of the Southington VFW.

He had a love for sports especially coaching in Southington for baseball and football teams. He was also involved in the sports programs at Pulaski High School.

In addition to his wife he leaves his children, Edward Dabkowski of FL, Richard Dabkowski of Southington, Glenn Dabkowski and wife Tracie of MD, Gerry Dabkowski and wife Nicole Robertson of FL and Tim Dabkowski and husband Sam Roberts of DE; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Roslyn Mauro, a daughter-in-law, Sally Dabkowski and a sister Terry Montana.

His funeral will be held on Friday, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

