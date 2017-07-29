Letter: United Way thankful for fundraising support

To the editor:

Congratulations to all Southington residents. Your kindness has allowed the United Way of Southington to offer financial support to your friends, neighbors, family and co-workers along with the elderly and youth of this wonderful town.

Your financial backing takes place through A.L.I.C.E. (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed), an acronym representing 29 percent of Southington families and individuals requiring financial assistance to meet the basic survival needs of food, clothing, shelter, transportation, child care and health care.

The United Way of Southington expends countless hours running events, administering fundraising campaigns and advocating support for Southington citizens. As all of us are aware, the economy has become a “never ending” challenge to individuals and families, especially as it relates to employment. The United Way of Southington funding originates from our town residents and only supports Southington citizens.

Because of the town’s generosity and unending financial commitment to our great town and its people, the United Way of Southington has reached a milestone. Our organization, for the first time in many years, has been able to provide the same level of funding as the previous year.

A major component of this accomplishment centers around our annual 2016-2017 fundraising campaign. This is a tribute to you, our donors and residents of Southington. Your dedicated support of our motto of “Southington People Helping Southington People” has never been more pronounced.

Full scale plans are underway to grow our backing for our most financially challenged individuals and families. The United Way of Southington is committed to providing financial assistance to our residents through excellent programs and services that reach only Southington citizens. We can assist you in the manner in which you can continue to allow the Southington Community to meet the challenge of providing basic financial needs through your raised dollars that remain in our community for our people.

A heartfelt and sincere thank you to the Southington population for sustaining the United Way of Southington for over 91 years of “Southington People Helping Southington People”.

Please call 860-628-4565 for further information on how you can help.

Jack Eisenmann, executive director of the United Way of Southington