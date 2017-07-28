Obituary: Nancy (Murphy) Gibbons, 56

Nancy (Murphy) Gibbons, 56, of Southington, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Memorial.

Born in Waterbury on July 17, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Jean (LaFevre) Murphy.

Nancy was known for her love of the Red Sox and the special bond she shared with her cat, “Pumpkin.” A devoted mother, and a good and loving friend to many, her kindheartedness will forever be remembered.

She is survived by her children, David Nelson of Southington, and Brittany and Michael Gibbons of Waterbury; her brother, John Murphy of Waterbury and long time friend and caregiver, Todd Nelson of Southington; as well as, other family and close friends.

She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Murphy.

Also, a special thanks to the nurses, doctors, and staff of Bradley Memorial Hospital for the excellent care during her time there.

A memorial service in celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Family and friends may gather prior to the service, from 10:30 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com