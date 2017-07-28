Artists, models, fashion showcased Saturday

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

If you’re vying for a career in the public eye, either in fashion or entertainment, the door is being opened for you.

And if you’re looking to help those who need a helping a hand, the same door will be open for you, too.

It’s all going down on July 29. And the open door calling you is dubbed “Do You Have It What It Takes.”

Joseph Wade, CEO of 3W Management Inc., which is staging the event (along with D’Zire Dance Studio, Nyomi Greco and Connecticut Fashion Week), explained in an email, “‘Do You Have What It Takes’ is an event that showcases aspiring models, fashion designers, and artists. But every show has a different theme that will benefit the community in some way.”

“The event on July 29 will be a fundraiser to help children who come from low income families to help them get the needed school supplies for this upcoming school year,” said Wade. “Currently, we are planning a show in October that will help raise money for breast cancer.”

“I wanted to take on this venture because I feel as if though no one should be left behind,” said Wade. “We want to help people have amazing experiences that they may never have thought they could have.”

Although a considerable amount of social media promotions has been about securing models for the event, Wade said, “This show is for more than models. It will showcase many different talents, including fashion designers, artist, and dancers.”

“We are working with a local independent dance studio owner Shani who owns D’Zire dance studio in Meriden,” explained Wade. “The dancers who are part of the show will have their dance performance recorded and the video sent to (the TV show) ‘World of Dance’ as an audition video.”

But Wade said the event will be beneficial to the fashion models participating.

“Models that are part of the show can expect tons of exposure. The show will have press and photographers as well as a live video that will be broadcast on social media,” he said.

“3w is a management company so we work closely with various designers, photographers, and artists who use our models to model their designs in multiple campaigns,” said Wade.

“Currently,” he said, “we are expecting between 20 to 30 models. Both female and male models will be part of the show.”

“The confirmed designers include some local designers as well as some designers from along the east coast,” said Wade. “We will have local artist and fashion designer Nunidee, Atlanta’s own 1151, local designers Karen Santos, as well as SXX1 and 3W.”

This will be the second time around for “Do You Have What It Takes.”

“The response from the last show was all positive many of those in attendance wanted to know when the next one was and how can they be a part of it,” said Wade. “Many local businesses have helped us out by donating items or services. For example, Rooftop 120 in Glastonbury opened their doors for all our casting calls and meetings to set up this ‘Do You Have What It Takes’ event.”

“Do You Have What It Takes” will be held Saturday, July 29 from 1 to 7 p.m. at T’s Café and Lounge, 330 Ledyard St., Hartford. It’s a 21-plus event.

“The crowds can expect to have fun and see multiple communities coming together to help support each other,” said Wade.

Comments? Email mchaiken@BristolObserver.com.