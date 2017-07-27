Obituary: Dorothy J. Wight, 88

Dorothy J. Wight, 88, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Everett K. Wight.

She was born on May 29, 1929 the daughter of the late Alfred and Mildred (Field) Ouellet.

She is survived by her ten children, Kenneth Wight, Brian Wight, Kathy Wight, Linda Charette, Donna Carroll, Dora Mayette and her husband Steve, Nancy Hodgkins and her husband Jeff, Patricia Weichsel and her husband Barry, all of Southington. Laura White and husband Glen of Bristol, Sandra Goff and husband John of North Carolina as well as 26 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She also is survived by her brother Charles Ouelett of East Haven and her sister Pat Scollo of New Haven. She was predeceased by her brothers Raymond, Donald and Alfred Ouelette Jr.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 5-7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

