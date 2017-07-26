Obituary: Stephen C. Lank, 60

Stephen C. Lank, 60 of Sandy Springs, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 after a brave battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was a 1974 graduate of Southington High School and attended the University of Connecticut. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Joann (Tonnotti) Lank. Stephen is survived by his loving partner of 36 years, Eduardo Samson of Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Stephen liked to share his love of cooking with his family, preparing many of the same meals his mother made for him and his brothers and sisters. He also loved to travel to experience the sights and foods of other cultures and did so traveling as far as France and the Philippines.

Besides his partner, he is survived by his sister-in-law’s, Dorie Canton of California and Tillie Pineda of the Philippines; his niece CC Canton and John Deahon of California; nephew Gil Canton, wife Katie and daughters Camille and Colette of California.

He is also survived by his sister Valerie Rhys, husband David of Maine; brother William Lank, wife Tamara of South Carolina; sister Marianne Vargas, husband Michael of Bristol; and brother James Lank, wife Kimberley of Southington. He also leaves his loving nieces and nephews, John Rhys; Diana, husband Nathaniel Lane and daughter Esther; Josiah Rhys, wife Brooke and daughter Natalie; Justine Rhys; Jessica Gutierrez and sons Andrew, Rico and Bryce; Joshua Garlinger, wife Jamie, daughters Ashley and Maisha and granddaughter Alison; Jared Shedd, Joshua Dziedzic, wife Erin; Sarah Dziedzic; and Goddaughter Olivia Lank.

A Celebration of Stephen’s Life was held at the All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, Georgia.