Obituary: Marlene V. (Cook) Grippo, 80

Marlene V. (Cook) Grippo, 80 of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on July 20, 2017. She was the loving wife for 59 years of Eugene Grippo.

She was born in East Jewett, NY on Aug. 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Augustus and Helen (Merwin) Cook. Marlene graduated from Hunter-Tannersville School in 1954. After graduation she worked for Fromers Insurance Agency, then she joined IBM in Kingston, NY. She married her “Geney” on Oct. 26, 1957. She then became mother to Debra. Shortly after that in 1960 a new job took Gene and his family to Southington, CT where she then remained for the rest of her days. Marlene also lost at childbirth a second daughter Vickie Lee in 1964. In 1966 her third daughter was born Valerie Joyce, One of Marlene’s favorite pastimes while doing household chores or cooking was listening to her country music. She was always up for a good late night movie with her girls when Gene was working a late shift. Her hobbies included sewing and crocheting along with many other crafts, all of which she felt it was important to teach both of her daughters. Marlene also enjoyed cooking for her family along with gardening and canning. Her family was very important to her She was generally quiet and shy and preferred the comfort of her own home. Marlene also could be feisty with her family members when need be. She enjoyed the company of the family pets Brandy, Sami, Bambi and Kezie. Marlene’s favorite vacation spot was Boothbay Harbor, ME, where she enjoyed many good times over lobster dinners with her family. When she could not travel to Maine, her son-in-law Jerry would take the family to Abbotts Restaurant on the water for her favorite lobster dinner and then enjoy a scenic drive on the CT coastline.

In addition to her husband, Gene she is survived by her two daughters Debra and husband Jerry Kawala and Valerie Grippo also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Vicki and a brother and his wife, Haldon and Geraldine Cook.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Maplewood Cemetery in Jewett, NY. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marlene’s memory to CT Hospice, 100 Doublebeach Rd. Branford, CT 06405

