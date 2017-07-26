Obituary: Ann Marie (Robinson) Walonoski

Ann Marie (Robinson) Walonoski died on Monday, July 24, 2017. She was the wife of Stanley C. Walonoski, her best friend and soul mate for 50 years.

Ann was born in Southington, the daughter of the late Edgar Bryant Robinson and Rosa (Verderame) Robinson. She and Stan lived in Chester for the past 31 years. She graduated from Southington High School and received a BS Degree in Social Sciences from Central Connecticut State University. For more than 20 years Ann worked for two telecommunications equipment manufacturers in Connecticut, starting as a Sales Trainer and progressing to Sales Training Manager and Manager of Training and Development before moving into marketing positions where she was responsible for communications, product promotion, website development and sales force automation systems.

Her father shared his love of boating with her and she and Stan spent many happy days cruising the Connecticut River and Long Island Sound.

In addition to Stan, she is survived by her in-laws, Mark and Deborah Walonoski of Southington and Thomas and Pamela Walonoski of Winchester, and their families. She was very happy and grateful to be a part of the lives of her nieces and nephews and to know their children.

Burial will be held privately, with a memorial gathering for Ann to be held at a later date. Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville is assisting the family with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com