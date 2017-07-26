Fire, Listings

Fire report for the July 28 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 48 incidents from Monday, July 10 to Monday, July 17:

Monday, July 10

  • 2:34:33 p.m., 1131 West St., Oil or other combustible liquid
  • 5:12:50 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call
  • 8:44:35 p.m., 2380 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Tuesday, July 11

  • 2:24:28 p.m., 130 Anne Rd., Building fire
  • 3:55:27 p.m., 119 W. Main St., Public service
  • 3:55:44 p.m., 22 Foley Dr., Public service
  • 5:27:10 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call
  • 7:40:59 p.m., Pratt St. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Wednesday, July 12

  • 4:01:35 a.m., 66 Main St., American Legion, Alarm system sounded
  • 3:04:51 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 4:27:06 p.m., 420 Queen St., Wood ‘n Tap, Vehicle accident
  • 5:17:58 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call
  • 6:50:02 p.m., 1263 Queen St., Smoke detector activation

Thursday, July 13

  • 6:10:33 a.m., 536 Spring St., Vehicle accident
  • 1:36:31 p.m., 44 Chestnut St., Electrical wiring/ equipment
  • 3:45:08 p.m., 47 Humiston Brook Dr., Smoke detector activation
  • 4:54:26 p.m., 1261 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
  • 5:27:20 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call
  • 6:28:15 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Vehicle accident
  • 6:42:50 p.m., 58 Masters Dr., Smoke detector activation
  • 8:36:38 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
  • 9:59:22 p.m., 430 Canal St., No Incident found on arrival

Friday, July 14

  • 10:22:21 a.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln College, Smoke detector activation
  • 1:27:48 p.m., 1383 East St., System malfunction
  • 2:20:15 p.m., 140 Sunset Ridge Dr., Smoke detector activation
  • 2:20:33 p.m., 909 Queen St., Cumberland Farms, Lock-out Vehicle
  • 3:49:21 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 5:28:01 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call
  • 6:07:49 p.m., 35 Darling St., Service Call

Saturday, July 15

  • 2:07:53 a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 3:00:33 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 8:38:14 a.m., 1910 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation
  • 5:18:45 p.m., 35 Darling St., Service Call

Sunday, July 16

  • 12:15:15 a.m., 131 Empress Dr., HazMat release investigation
  • 12:29:49 a.m., 78 Muir Terrace, Dispatched and cancelled en route
  • 1:02:24 a.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation
  • 10:44:06 a.m., 440 N. Main St., Vehicle accident
  • 1:43:34 p.m., 33 Royal Oak Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
  • 5:33:00 p.m., 282 Hart St., Unauthorized burning
  • 6:10:41 p.m., 63 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment
  • 6:10:41 p.m., 58 Todd Rd., Good intent call
  • 6:10:41 p.m., 82 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment
  • 6:10:41 p.m., 73 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment
  • 6:10:41 p.m., 66 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment
  • 6:12:41 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building
  • 10:00:33 p.m., 273 Carriage Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Monday, July 17

  • 1:28:30 a.m., 745 Main St., Edson House, Arcing, shorted electrical
  • 7:41:18 a.m., 1910 Mount Vernon Rd., no details

