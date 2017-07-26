Fire report for the July 28 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 48 incidents from Monday, July 10 to Monday, July 17:

Monday, July 10

2:34:33 p.m., 1131 West St., Oil or other combustible liquid

5:12:50 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call

8:44:35 p.m., 2380 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Tuesday, July 11

2:24:28 p.m., 130 Anne Rd., Building fire

3:55:27 p.m., 119 W. Main St., Public service

3:55:44 p.m., 22 Foley Dr., Public service

5:27:10 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call

7:40:59 p.m., Pratt St. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Wednesday, July 12

4:01:35 a.m., 66 Main St., American Legion, Alarm system sounded

3:04:51 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:27:06 p.m., 420 Queen St., Wood ‘n Tap, Vehicle accident

5:17:58 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call

6:50:02 p.m., 1263 Queen St., Smoke detector activation

Thursday, July 13

6:10:33 a.m., 536 Spring St., Vehicle accident

1:36:31 p.m., 44 Chestnut St., Electrical wiring/ equipment

3:45:08 p.m., 47 Humiston Brook Dr., Smoke detector activation

4:54:26 p.m., 1261 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

5:27:20 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call

6:28:15 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Vehicle accident

6:42:50 p.m., 58 Masters Dr., Smoke detector activation

8:36:38 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

9:59:22 p.m., 430 Canal St., No Incident found on arrival

Friday, July 14

10:22:21 a.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln College, Smoke detector activation

1:27:48 p.m., 1383 East St., System malfunction

2:20:15 p.m., 140 Sunset Ridge Dr., Smoke detector activation

2:20:33 p.m., 909 Queen St., Cumberland Farms, Lock-out Vehicle

3:49:21 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:28:01 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call

6:07:49 p.m., 35 Darling St., Service Call

Saturday, July 15

2:07:53 a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

3:00:33 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:38:14 a.m., 1910 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation

5:18:45 p.m., 35 Darling St., Service Call

Sunday, July 16

12:15:15 a.m., 131 Empress Dr., HazMat release investigation

12:29:49 a.m., 78 Muir Terrace, Dispatched and cancelled en route

1:02:24 a.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation

10:44:06 a.m., 440 N. Main St., Vehicle accident

1:43:34 p.m., 33 Royal Oak Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:33:00 p.m., 282 Hart St., Unauthorized burning

6:10:41 p.m., 63 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment

6:10:41 p.m., 58 Todd Rd., Good intent call

6:10:41 p.m., 82 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment

6:10:41 p.m., 73 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment

6:10:41 p.m., 66 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment

6:12:41 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

10:00:33 p.m., 273 Carriage Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Monday, July 17