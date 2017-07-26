Fire report for the July 28 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 48 incidents from Monday, July 10 to Monday, July 17:
Monday, July 10
- 2:34:33 p.m., 1131 West St., Oil or other combustible liquid
- 5:12:50 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call
- 8:44:35 p.m., 2380 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
Tuesday, July 11
- 2:24:28 p.m., 130 Anne Rd., Building fire
- 3:55:27 p.m., 119 W. Main St., Public service
- 3:55:44 p.m., 22 Foley Dr., Public service
- 5:27:10 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call
- 7:40:59 p.m., Pratt St. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
Wednesday, July 12
- 4:01:35 a.m., 66 Main St., American Legion, Alarm system sounded
- 3:04:51 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 4:27:06 p.m., 420 Queen St., Wood ‘n Tap, Vehicle accident
- 5:17:58 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call
- 6:50:02 p.m., 1263 Queen St., Smoke detector activation
Thursday, July 13
- 6:10:33 a.m., 536 Spring St., Vehicle accident
- 1:36:31 p.m., 44 Chestnut St., Electrical wiring/ equipment
- 3:45:08 p.m., 47 Humiston Brook Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 4:54:26 p.m., 1261 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 5:27:20 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call
- 6:28:15 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Vehicle accident
- 6:42:50 p.m., 58 Masters Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 8:36:38 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
- 9:59:22 p.m., 430 Canal St., No Incident found on arrival
Friday, July 14
- 10:22:21 a.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln College, Smoke detector activation
- 1:27:48 p.m., 1383 East St., System malfunction
- 2:20:15 p.m., 140 Sunset Ridge Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 2:20:33 p.m., 909 Queen St., Cumberland Farms, Lock-out Vehicle
- 3:49:21 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 5:28:01 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living Church, Service Call
- 6:07:49 p.m., 35 Darling St., Service Call
Saturday, July 15
- 2:07:53 a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 3:00:33 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 8:38:14 a.m., 1910 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 5:18:45 p.m., 35 Darling St., Service Call
Sunday, July 16
- 12:15:15 a.m., 131 Empress Dr., HazMat release investigation
- 12:29:49 a.m., 78 Muir Terrace, Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 1:02:24 a.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation
- 10:44:06 a.m., 440 N. Main St., Vehicle accident
- 1:43:34 p.m., 33 Royal Oak Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 5:33:00 p.m., 282 Hart St., Unauthorized burning
- 6:10:41 p.m., 63 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment
- 6:10:41 p.m., 58 Todd Rd., Good intent call
- 6:10:41 p.m., 82 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment
- 6:10:41 p.m., 73 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment
- 6:10:41 p.m., 66 Todd Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment
- 6:12:41 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building
- 10:00:33 p.m., 273 Carriage Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
Monday, July 17
- 1:28:30 a.m., 745 Main St., Edson House, Arcing, shorted electrical
- 7:41:18 a.m., 1910 Mount Vernon Rd., no details