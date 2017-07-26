Democrats and Republicans announce fall candidates

By JEN CARDINES

The election season shifted into high gear last week when Southington’s two political parties held caucuses to endorse their candidates for November’s municipal elections. Southington voters will have the opportunity to select representatives for the Town Council, Board of Education, Board of Finance, Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Water Commission.

All major boards and commissions hold a Republican majority, but that could change on Election Day. Both parties put forward a slate of highly-qualified candidates, to join local business owner Jack Perry, who had already announced his unaffiliated campaign for Town Council.

The top nine vote getters for both the council and BOE races earn seats on those boards. The top six candidates for BOF will win their seats, while only four can win PZC.

Although most board members serve two-year terms, PZC members serve 4-year terms, and board member elections are staggered every two years. Three members are currently serving a term that doesn’t expire until 2019.

Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 7. All polling places are listed online at southington.org and candidate information is available through the Town Clerk.

The Democrats

On Friday, July 21, the Democratic Town Committee met under the Southington Drive-In pavilion to endorse its 2017 slate as they attempt to regain control of the town boards.

“It’s a dynamic group of people,” DTC chair Robert Berkmoes said. “Once we can share our ideas and listen to concerns of the voters, Southington will be very pleased.”

Town Council incumbents Chris Palmieri, Dawn Miceli, and John Barry will all seek re-election, alongside three newcomers. Kelly Morrissey, Chris Poulos, and Carolyn Futtner are also bidding for a seat on the 9-person council, which currently hosts a Republican, 6-3 supermajority.

Morrissey is a former Drug Enforcement Agent and is presently the associate director of facilities and security operations at ESPN.

Living with his wife and children in Plantsville, Poulos is a Spanish teacher at Joel Barlow High School in Redding and was formerly honored as the 2007 Connecticut Teacher of the Year.

Futtner is a local attorney who co-founded Mancini, Provenzano & Futtner LLC.

Along with incumbents David Derynoski, Zaya Oshana and Bob Brown, the BOE ballot will include Jennifer Micacci, an audiologist with three children in the Southington school system; Lisa Cammuso, a project manager focused on change management and education; and Waterbury teacher Joe DelDebbio.

BOF candidates include incumbents Kevin Beaudoin and John Moise, along with challenger Susan Zoni. She is a tutor for Southington Public Schools and owns Priority Graphics with her husband.

Dagmara Scalise, vice president for Primacy marketing agency, was also endorsed for the BOF slate.

Susan Locks was nominated to seek re-election on the Planning and Zoning Commission, along with Ross Hart, who currently serves as an alternate. Joining them on the PZC campaign is Val Guarino, a retired shop foreman, and fire commissioner Chris Robertson.

Rounding off the ticket, Tom Murphy and Rudy Cabata will represent the Democrats on the Board of Water Commissioners.

The Republicans

On Monday, the Republican caucus gathered at the Back Nine Tavern to put forward a slate of candidates. RTC secretary Tony Lombardi told the party that this will be “the toughest election we’ve seen in years,” recognizing the “strong Democratic slate.”

Still, Republican candidates and officials said they were excited for the fall campaign as they try to maintain control of the local government.

Incumbent councilors Michael Riccio, Victoria Triano, Paul Champagne, and Tom Lombardi will each seek re-election, but Ed Pocock III and Cheryl Lounsbury are not running for another term. Instead, Bill Dziedzic, an attorney, and UTC associate director of corporate applications Peter Santago will join the campaign.

BOE incumbents Brian Goralski, Terry Carmody, Colleen Clark, and Patricia Queen are back in the running for their seats, joined by former teacher Raeshelle Percival and Joe Baczewski, a registered nurse. Juanita Champagne and Terri Lombardi will not seek re-election.

Present BOF members John Leary, Joe Labieniec, and Ed Pocock Jr. were nominated for the ballot, along with Tony Morrison.

James Coleman is not seeking re-election to the finance board.

The party nominated incumbents Mike DelSanto, Paul Chaplinsky, and Robert Hammersley for PZC positions, and local plumber Ralph Warner is the Republican candidate for the Water Commission.