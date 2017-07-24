Scoreboard: Sports results on Sunday, July 23

These are the results for summer season contests for Sunday, July 23. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues rounded out the week with one of the franchise’s most productive wins in a 24-9 rout of the Pittsfield Suns (22-20) on the road. The Blues manufactured 30 hits in 55 at-bats, amassing a 20-6 lead by the sixth inning with the help of seven runs in the third. There was a total of eight home runs hit in the game. Mitch Guilmette paced the offense by going 5-for-7 at the plate with five RBI and three runs scored. Jake Frasca went 4-for-7 with seven RBI, two runs scored, two home runs, and two doubles. Logan Green went 3-for-5 with five RBI, four runs scored, three walks, and a home run. Brandon Fox started on the mound and went two innings, allowing just three hits. Takoda Sitar (2-2) relieved Fox to go three innings with five earned runs, four strikeouts, four hits, and three walks. In his first game of the season, Tucker Lord (1-0) picked up the win after closing with six strikeouts, four hits, and three earned runs. With the win, the Bristol is now 21-17 overall and atop of the West Division, bumping the Suns from first place down to third. The Blues will be back on the diamond next week with contests against the Brockton Rox (22-17), divisional Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (22-18), Seacoast Mavericks (20-21), North Shore Navigators (17-23), and Suns.

**Summer Records & Standings**

Bristol Blues Baseball:

WEST DIVISION STANDINGS Record HRDW HRDL PTS PCT Streak Last 10 Bristol Blues 21-17 0 0 42 0.553 2W 6-4 Wachusett Dirt Dawgs 22-18 3 0 44 0.550 1W 4-6 Pittsfield Suns 22-20 1 1 45 0.536 1L 6-4 Worcester Bravehearts 18-22 0 3 39 0.488 1L 4-6

