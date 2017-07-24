Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, July 22

These are the results for summer season contests for Saturday, July 22. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues bounced back from their home loss to the Seacoast Mavericks (20-20) yesterday to earn their 20th win of the season with a two-run triumph, 8-6, at the Nashua Silver Knights (19-22). The Blues held a slim 2-1 advantage after the third inning until they broke the game open with six runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined. Jeff Shanfeldt and Max Goione (3-for-4) scored a pair of runs with RBI singles in the fourth, as Goione eventually came around to score on a passed ball. In the fifth, Nick Roy extended Bristol’s lead to five by taking home on a wild pitch. Goione and Garrett Blaylock capped off the victory with RBI singles. The Silver Knights scattered runs over the next four innings, but came up short with a pair of runs in the ninth. Tommy Curtin (0-1) came into the game for Jacob Wallace (0-3) with no outs and a runner on second after two runs scored, but managed to get the next three out of four batters to seal the win, getting his 10th save of the season. Ross Weiner (4-1) started on the mound and went five and one-third innings with a pair of strikeouts, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and two walks. Frasca and Keith Grant (0-2) saw some action on the mound as well. The Blues finished with nine hits. Chris Davis went 2-for-5. The Blues will wrap up the week when they remain out on the road and travel to the divisional Pittsfield Suns (22-19). Bristol is currently 20-17 overall and two games back of the Suns in second place of the West Division.

