Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, July 21

These are the results for summer season contests for Friday, July 21. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Bristol’s two-game winning streak was snapped after the Blues suffered their third shutout, 3-0, of the season to the Seacoast Mavericks (19-19) at home. The Mavericks scored runs in the fourth, eighth, and ninth innings off a double, sacrifice fly, and single. The Blues mustered just five hits. Nick Roy and Mitch Guilmette each went 2-for-4 at the plate. Malachi Edmond (0-2) started on the mound and was credited with the loss after going six innings with three strikeouts, allowing five walks, four hits, and an earned run. Joel Torres closed with four hits, three walks, two earned runs, and two strikeouts. The Blues will wrap up the week when they travel to the Nashua Silver Knights (19-21) tomorrow and the divisional Pittsfield Suns (21-19) on Sunday. Bristol is currently 19-17 overall.

