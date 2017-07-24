Obituary: Christopher John Mihok, 42

Christopher John Mihok, age 42, resident of Southington and formerly of Milford, beloved husband to Erika Mihok, devoted father of John and Amanda, brother of Nicholas Mihok, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut surrounded by his loving family. Born in Milford on June 21, 1975, he was the son of the late MaryAlice Migliore and the late John Mihok. He was a power lineman with the Wallingford Electric Division.

Chris was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them. He had a lifelong love for camping and other outdoors activities which he shared with his children. Chris enjoyed tinkering with all things mechanical. His work was his passion. In his early years, he played sports with enthusiasm. He continued his love of sports by helping to coach Amanda’s softball team to a championship this year, in spite of his poor health. Kind hearted and generous, Chris was always willing to help out someone in need. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.

In his passing, Chris leaves behind 3 half- brothers and 2 half-sisters, many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. His passing has left a huge void in many people’s hearts, especially in his young children. He will forever be remembered and loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 from 5 to 7 pm, with a short service at 6:30 pm at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Donations can be made in Chris’ name to the American Cancer Society , 825 Brook St. 1-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045 or Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517

