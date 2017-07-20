Southington UNICO names 2017 officers

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Southington UNICO announced local builder Ron Ingriselli as the organization’s president during a recent swearing-in ceremony. Ingriselli succeeds Rev. Victoria Triano at the top spot, and Triano swore in her successor at the ceremony.

“Vicki did a great job,” Ingriselli said. “She was our first female president, so it’s an honor to follow in her footsteps.”

Ingriselli has been a member of the club for three decades, and he has played a key role as it grew into the self-supporting organization that it is today.

Comprised of nearly 100 members, Southington UNICO is a service-oriented organization that embraces three objectives: service to fellow man and community, fostering and promoting Italian heritage, and supporting charitable educational projects. With initiatives such as the Italian-American Festival, honoring the top 25 SHS students in each graduating class, and the planned renovations at Goat Island, the club has met its goals and exceeded expectations since its establishment in 1944. Annually, the club distributes about $30,000 to local and national charities and initiatives.

Ingriselli said the greatest attribute is UNICO’s involvement with Southington High School’s Unified Sports and Unified Theater programs. The club funds 100 percent of both programs throughout the year.

“It’s really grown into something and is dear to my heart,” Ingriselli said. His wife Denise is also one of the Unified Sports coaches.

Ingriselli said his goal as president is to continue the many traditions that UNICO has established in the Southington community.

“As president, I’m just going to keep the ball rolling,” he said. “The club has been there a long time and a lot of great people have come through.”

Also sworn into the new slate of officers were vice president Bill Kowalewski, secretary Sharon Williams, treasurer Ralph Ciaburri and sergeant of arms Tommy DelSanto Jr. Each position is a one-year term, where officers can move up to the next highest position starting from sergeant of arms.

As outgoing president, Triano was named the board of directors chair.

Ingriselli said he didn’t have to take on the presidency, but he wanted to continue serving the community through the organization.

“It’s humbling,” he said.

