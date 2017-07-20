Obituary: Richard ‘Buzzy’ Gioia, 73

Richard “Buzzy” Gioia, 73, of Franklin, Maine, passed away in his home on June 6, 2017.

He was born to Adolph Gioia and Nancy (Lagana) Foffa in 1943 in Southington, where he was raised. Buzzy was a loving and giving person, and a friend to all.

He was a business owner for several businesses throughout his life. Many remember him from Buzzy’s Auto Body. Buzzy was considered a master at auto body and was called upon to work on jobs that many could not. He was also credited for training many professionals in the field.

Later on, he moved to Franklin and opened his own pizza business, which became a popular place with an outstanding reputation.

Buzzy was also a big fan of car racing and classical rock music. He enjoyed people and being surrounded by friends, often throwing large parties with great food, music, and laughter. Buzzy lived his life exactly how he wanted, his own way, giving freely his kindness and laughter. Opening his home to anyone, he was truly a friend to all.

He is survived by his four children, Dawn (Sean) Garvey of Southington, Diane (Leland) Olsen of Cary, N.C., Lisa Secondo of Southington, and Richard “Buzzy” Gioia Jr. of Franklin, Maine; his two sisters, Leatrice (Sterling) Porter of Southington and Janet (Rodney) Greaves of Southington. He had many loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and so many dear friends.

He was predeceased by his fiance, Sheila Cianci.

There will be a celebration of his life with family and friends on Friday, Sept. 15, at the Polish Falcons Club, 33 Knowles Ave, Plantsville, CT 06479.