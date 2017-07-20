Obituary: Nancy (Allen) Sheard, 83

Nancy (Allen) Sheard, 83, of Southington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.

Born in Hartford on December 5, 1933, she was one of three daughters to the late John and Frances (Blakesley) Allen, and wife of the late Lester A. Sheard, who predeceased her in 1995.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Sheard and his wife, Diana; her daughter, Debra Thibault and her husband, David, all of Southington; her grandchildren, Griffin Sheard of CO, and Hannah Sheard of Southington; her sister, Joan Sundwall and her husband, Carl of Avon and her niece, Sandra Phillips. She was predeceased by a sister, Judith Zapatka.

In lieu of flowers, Nancy maybe remembered with contributions to the Joe and Kay Calvanese Foundation, PO Box 23, Plantsville, CT 06479

Funeral services in celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Burial will be held privately at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Monday, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com