Obituary: Janice Ann (Bartlett) Mercier, 79

Janice Ann (Bartlett) Mercier, 79, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 56 years of Robert P. Mercier.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1938 in Rockville, the daughter of the late Nelson and Edna (Herrick) Bartlett. Jan and Bob raised their family in Windsor Locks prior to moving to Plantsville. In addition to raising her four children, Janice worked at Pratt & Whitney and Della Construction Co. prior to her retirement. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Janice enjoyed reading and watching the UConn Huskies women’s basketball games and was connoisseur of fine scotch.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Robin and husband William Bondesen of Pascoag, RI, Julie and husband Thomas Hillery of Windsor Locks, Gay and husband Jonathan Scott of Farmington and Dawn and husband Joseph Grippo of Derby, 8 grandchildren Devon, Justin, Maxx, Madison, Elena, Mitchell, Spencer and Robert as well as a great grand-daughter Avalynn. She also leaves a sister Carol Martone of VA and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister Sharon Peele and a brother James Bartlett.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 20, 2017 at 9:45 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville at 10:30 am for a Mass. Burial will be at the Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 3-6 pm.

