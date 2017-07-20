Obituary: Eleanor Wallace Glen, 90

With great sadness we announce the passing of Eleanor Wallace Glen, 90, of Barefoot Bay, FL., formerly of the Plantsville section of Southington, on Sunday, July 16, 2017. She was the loving wife of the late Walter S. Glen.

She leaves behind four sons and one daughter, Steve and Dianne Frank of Muscle Shoals, AL, Sandra and Gary Snell of Saco, ME, Garry Frank of Barefoot Bay, FL, Paul and Kathy Frank of Southington, and Roman Glen of Southington. She also leaves one granddaughter, Corina Vendetto and four grandsons, Jason, Walter, Kaycee and Michael Frank; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Marie Vetrino of Binghamton, NY and several cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving daughter-in-law, Marie Barnett Glen and her brother, Stewart Wallace.

She was active in many organizations including the Polish Club, the Red Hatters, and the New England Club. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, Eleanor may be remembered with contributions to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492.

Family and friends may gather on Saturday, from 9 a.m. -10:30 a.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church. Committal will follow at South End Cemetery.

