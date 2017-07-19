Support group listings for the July 21 edition

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care, 45 Meriden Ave in the Anna Fanelli room. Free support group. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton at (860) 378-1286.

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

AL-ANON. Sundays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Congregational Church, 114 Main St., Southington. Park in left lot, go through double doors. Meeting in Room 203. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Wednesdays 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. First floor conference room A. Newcomers meeting at 7 p.m. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays at 8 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. First floor conference room A.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Mondays through Fridays at 7 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Mondays at 8 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St. Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 to 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Tuesdays at 8 to 9:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 114 Main St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Wednesdays at 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. or 8 to 9 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Beginner’s meeting.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Thursdays at 6 to 7 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St., Southington. Beginner’s meeting.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Thursdays at 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Saturdays at 10:30 to noon at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Mondays at 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Thursdays at 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. Wednesdays, 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. Fridays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.