Southington Public Library listings for the July 21 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

July

Summer Hours are in effect. Through Labor Day, hours are as follows: Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Saturdays. There will be no Saturday Morning movies during the summer.

Halina Gorecki is the July Artist of the Month. Fuse the ideas of art, travel, and patriotism and some astounding results can be seen at the "United Cents of America" display. The large pieces of artwork are made of pressed pennies on a copper background. The exhibit will include a map of the United States and the United States flag. Gorecki, a Plainville resident who grew up in New Britain, has exhibited her work in local libraries in New Britain, Farmington, and Hartford, as well as the UConn Health Center.

All Space, All Summer Film Festival – "Space Cowboys." Friday, July 21, 1 p.m.

Friday, July 21, 1 p.m. Teen Crafternoon – Constellation Canvases. Wednesday, July 26, 3 p.m. Registration required. Teens will make constellation canvases using canvas boards, paint, sharpies, and string lights. Space is limited.

All Space, All Summer Film Festival – "Space Camp." Monday, July 31, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 31, 6 p.m. Great American Eclipse with Dr. Kristine Larsen. Wednesday, July 26, 6:30 p.m. Registration Required. Witness one of nature’s most amazing sights: an eclipse of the sun. Is your family ready? Join CCSU Professor of the geological sciences department Dr. Kristine Larsen on a journey through space and time, as she recounts her personal eclipse viewing adventures and helps you prepare to view the Aug. 21 eclipse.

August

Teen Crafternoon – Constellation Jewelry and Keychains. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 3 p.m. Registration required. Teens will either make a necklace out of wire, chains, glue, and crystals or a keychain using leather and leather punches. No experience is needed. Space is limited.

All Space, All Summer Film Festival – "Astronaut Farmer." Friday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m. All Space, All Summer Film Festival – “Spaceballs.” Monday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m. Stellar Summer Party (Teens). Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3:30 p.m. Summer reading program culminates with games galore, including Giant Jenga, Hungry Hungry Humans, King-sized Kerplunk, and more. Winners will be drawn for the summer reading program gift cards.

All Day Solar Eclipse Event. Monday, Aug. 21. Continuous showing of NOVA's "Secrets of the Sun" in the library meeting room (10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.) Arrive early. Before each showing there will be an opportunity to make a simple card projector for viewing the solar eclipse as well as materials for building a northern hemisphere sundial.

Teen Movie Matinee – 'Night of the Comet.' Wednesday, August 23rd, at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23rd, at 3:30 p.m. Cooking the Books: Picnic Foods—Dishes to Make and Take. Thursday Aug 24, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Come to the program ready to share a dish and discuss your experience. “If your experiments yield disastrous results, that’s okay. Bring it along, anyway.” Participants are encouraged to bring your own plate, utensils, and serving spoon. Dishes should arrive ready to eat as there is no kitchen facility on hand. Please also bring 12 copies of your recipe to share. Everyone who attends will receive a binder to store their recipes.

