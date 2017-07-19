Police blotter for the July 21 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, July 16:

Katrell Bird, 23, of 35 Devens St., New Britain, was arrested on June 27 and charged with improper number of tail lamps, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodger McDonald, 46, of 2 Snake Meadow Park, Danielson, was arrested on June 28 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Sebastian Wlazniak, 26, of 154 Charter Rd., Wethersfield, was arrested on June 28 and charged with third degree burglary and third degree criminal trespassing.

Sam Mitchell, 40, of 127 Bungay Rd., Seymour, was arrested on June 29 and charged with second degree threatening and two counts of violating a protective order.

Maureen Beatty-Foote, 59, of 561 East St., New Britain, was arrested on June 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Michael Scalise, 20, of 636 Orchard Rd., Berlin, was arrested on June 29 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Gary Termine, 52, of 78 Clark Hill Rd., East Hampton, was arrested on June 30 and charged with second degree child pornography.

Matthew Schmidt, 19, of 31 Southfork Cir., Plantsville, was arrested on July 1 and charged with failure to obey a stop sign, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Sandra Doran, 57, of 3 Woodlong Ter., Waterbury, was arrested on July 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jennifer Gill, 41, of 37 Laurie Dr., Enfield, was arrested on July 3 and charged with two incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Jessie Jerome Daley, 23, of 80 Edwards St., Bristol, was arrested on July 3 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, third degree larceny, and possession of a controlled substance. In a second incident, Daley was charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and third degree criminal trespassing.

Donnel Bowden, 20, of 1499 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, was arrested on July 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Collin Coulombe, 18, of 128 Bohemia St., Plainville, was arrested on July 4 and charged with speeding and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Jesse Rodrigues, 25, of 53 Todd Rd., Southington, was arrested on July 4 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Alex Rodrigues, 18, of 369 Mill St., Southington, was arrested on July 4 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Matthew Dion, 35, of 5 Florence Ln., Southington, was arrested on July 5 and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening.

Christine Alvani-Pagu, 48, of 18211 Bulverde Rd., San Antonio, Texas, was arrested on July 5 and charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury.

Cody G. Valle, 23, of 73 Berlin Ave., Southington, was arrested on July 5 and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Melissa Cegielski, 36, of 498 Washington St., Waterbury, was arrested on July 6 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an officer, and two counts of possession of narcotics.

Jason Dominguez, 37, of 511 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested on July 7 and charged with second degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to obey a traffic signal, and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Joseph Zembko, 20, of 72 Beechwood Dr., Southington, was arrested on July 8 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plates, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Taber, 38, of 95 White Oak Dr., Southington, was arrested on July 8 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Stacy Taber, 48, of 95 White Oak Dr., Southington, was arrested on July 8 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Alex K. Gumprecht, 18, of 8 Hamilton Av, Southington, was arrested on July 8 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Kenneth Bibiloni, 24, of 165 Oak St., Waterbury, was arrested on July 9 and charged with third degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, and second degree unlawful restraint.

Joshua Landeen, 34, of 23 Cole Dr, Wolcott, was arrested on July 10 and charged with disorderly conduct. •Rashaad Jamar Spain, 20, of 260 Success Av, Apt 23, Bridgeport, was arrested on July 11 and charged with second degree harassment and second degree threatening.

Sherry Zwiebel-Halliday, 57, of 29 Metacomet View, Southington, was arrested on July 12 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Mark Halliday, 59, of 29 Metacomet View, Southington, was arrested on July 12 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Richard H. Hancock, 43, of 107 Berlin Av, Southington, was arrested on July 13 and charged with disorderly conduct and interference with an emergency call. In a second incident, Hancock was charged with violating conditions of release.

Ashley N. Sutton, 28, of 227 Cheshire Rd, Prospect, was arrested on July 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny, making a false statement, third degree identity theft, and receiving goods from illegal use of a credit card.

Paul Joseph Oleary, 28, of 604 Stevens St, Bristol, was arrested on July 16 and charged with interfering or resisting arrest, second degree breach of peace, and two counts of third degree assault.

Tammy King, 45, of 30T Darling St., Southington, was arrested on July 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Tammy Derosa, 50, of 369 Lazy Ln., Southington, was arrested on July 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Emelia Byron, 36, of 81 Lawndale Ave., Bristol, was arrested on July 16 and charged with second degree breach of peace.