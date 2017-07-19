Kids’ listings for the July 21 edition

JULY 31-AUG. 4

SOUTHINGTON

CAMP INVENTION. At Strong Elementary School. A nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp open to boys and girls in grades K-6. Promotes hands-on problem solving, collaboration, and the use of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Taught by certified local educators. More info at campinvention.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

SOUTHINGTON

BABYSITTING CERTIFICATION CLASS.

8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St. Cost is $45. Open to Southington youth over 12 years old. Space is limited. Contact: (860) 276-6281.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

PLANTSVILLE COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL. Open to 3-year-olds, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or 4-year-olds, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. (860) 628-8878 or pcns1955@gmail.com.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com.