Fire report for the July 21 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, July 3 to Monday, July 10:

Monday, July 3

12:59:28 p.m., 115 Ferncliff Dr., CO incident

7:05:05 p.m., Old Mountain Rd. and Meriden, Vehicle accident

7:05:48 p.m., 345 Belleview Ave., CO detector activation

9:00:05 p.m., Jude Ln. and Walkley Dr., False alarm or false call

9:19:06 p.m., 311 Sun Valley Dr., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

Tuesday, July 4

12:15:31 a.m., 1724 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Medical assist, assist EMS

12:29:39 a.m., 970 S. Main St., Lock-out Vehicle

8:53:59 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

9:27:27 p.m., Carey St. and Andrews St., Wrong location

Wednesday, July 5

12:33:28 p.m., 750 Queen St., Party City, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

12:35:11 p.m., N. Shuttle St., Reservoir, Forest, woods or wildland fire

1:28:06 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart Plaza, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

4:04:54 p.m., 194 Carey St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

4:35:24 p.m., 45 Newell St., Yarde Metal, Alarm system activation

5:33:51 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart Plaza, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

5:45:14 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Medical assist, assist EMS

Thursday, July 6

10:38:06 a.m., 800 Queen St., Burger King, Vehicle accident

1:25:49 p.m., Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

3:27:08 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Dispatched and cancelled en route

7:40:02 p.m., 1219 S. Main St., Slider’s, HazMat release investigation

9:47:01 p.m., 13 Whippoorwill Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

Friday, July 7

1:52:19 p.m., 9 Rourke Ave., Medical assist, assist EMS

4:59:49 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

10:07:33 p.m., 129 Wild Oak Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

Saturday, July 8

5:08:16 a.m., 1678 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Arcing, shorted electrical

5:45:25 a.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Public service

9:19:58 a.m., 21 Coolidge St., Smoke detector activation

9:59:02 a.m., 675 Queen St., McDonald’s, Lock-out

12:16:45 p.m., West St. and Executive Blvd., Vehicle Accident

4:49:10 p.m., 185 West St., Water problem, Other

6:03:31 p.m., 106 Meander Ln., Lock-out Building

7:39:23 p.m., 19 Hickory Hill, Lock-out Building

7:45:29 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire

11:12:39 p.m., 495 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Vehicle accident

Sunday, July 9

3:35:01 a.m., 90 Flanders Rd., Vehicle accident

1:13:32 p.m., 171 Payne Dr., Building fire

1:14:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

1:25:32 p.m., 124 Beechwood Dr., Authorized controlled burning

2:31:42 p.m., 124 Beechwood Dr., Unauthorized burning

8:29:53 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

10:40:02 p.m., 295 Crest Rd., Good intent call

Monday, July 10