YMCA announces AHF road races design contest

Preparations for the 2017 Apple Harvest Festival are well underway and the Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA is tackling another feature. A Road Race T-shirt design contest is currently open for submissions through July 31, and the winning design will be announced in September.

This annual contest gives members from the community the chance to design the t-shirt provided to the first 1,200 race registrants. The best six designs will be presented on a ballot for the community to select the winning design this August. Then, the winner will be announced in September.

The winning artist will receive a $100 cash prize and bragging rights. Designs are due by 11:59 p.m. on July 31. The public will vote on designs beginning Aug. 10 through a link provided on the Southington Community YMCA Facebook page. Follow Southington Community YMCA on Facebook for updates.

Design Requirements: Up to four colors, not blended; White or transparent background; Must include the words “Apple Harvest Festival Road Races” and “2017”; Must fit within 10.5 inches by 10.5 inches; File must be 300 dpi; Save file as .jpg, .png, .pdf, or .eps.

Only one submission per person is permitted and the design must be unique. All submissions should be sent to Brittany Tripp at btripp@sccymca.org by July 31.

The Apple Harvest Festival Road Races is an annual series of road races held during the Apple Harvest Festival in Southington, CT. The event features several races including the 5k run, 5-mile run, 2-mile walk, and little fritters run for local children. This year’s race is Oct. 1, departing from the center of town.

For more information about the road races, visit www.SCCYMCA.org/Apple.