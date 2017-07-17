Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, July 13

These are the results for summer season contests for Tuesday, July 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Bristol’s home game against the Pittsfield Suns (18-16) was postponed to a later date. The Blues will wrap up the week with contests when they host the Brockton Rox (19-14) tomorrow and travel to the North Shore Navigators (14-18) on Sunday. Bristol is currently 17-16 overall.

