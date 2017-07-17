Scoreboard: Sports results on Sunday, July 16

These are the results for summer season contests for Sunday, July 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: After earning a bye in the first round of the sectional bracket of the 19U state tournament, sixth-seeded Post 72 earned its fourth-straight win and advanced to the first round of the regional bracket by blanking No. 11 Bristol (17-8), 5-0, at home in the second round of the sectional bracket. The shutout was Southington’s fifth of the season. With two outs and the bases loaded in the first inning, Post 72 wasted no time and jumped out on Bristol early when Josh Panarella put Southington on the scoreboard by bringing in a run after being hit by a pitch. Jonathan Gray extended the lead to two in the next inning with a fly ball that resulted in an outfield error, and Jake Babon broke the game open immediately following with a bases-clearing RBI double that drove in two runs. Dan Topper (2-for-4) capped off the win with a grounder hit to the pitcher that scored a run after an error was made in the sixth. Bristol finished the game with four errors. Southington mustered just four hits, but made the hits they needed to make with runners on base and were bailed out with no errors on defense and a gem on the mound from ace Nick Borkowski (6-0). Borkowski started the game and remained undefeated on the year after picking up the win with six innings of work, allowing just one hit and one walk. Connor McDonough (4-1) closed with a pair of walks and a strikeout. Southington will play at No. 3 Avon (19-5) in the first round of the regional bracket on Tuesday, July 18. The game is scheduled to be played at Buckingham Park in Avon at 5:30 p.m. After winning the Zone One Division, Avon received byes throughout the sectional bracket. The sectional bracket consisted of single-elimination contests, but the regional bracket consists of double-elimination contests. Other regional contests include No. 8 West Hartford (17-8) at top-seeded RCP (22-2), No. 7 South Windsor (16-6) at No. 2 Willimantic (21-4), and No. 5 Waterford (22-5) at No. 4 Tolland (16-5). Post 72 is currently 19-6 overall.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Following three-straight rainouts, the Blues finally got back on the field and ended their two-game losing streak to earn their 18th win of the season with a two-run triumph, 6-4, at the North Shore Navigators (16-20). The Navigators held a 3-1 advantage after the second inning until the Blues pulled away with a late charge. With two outs and no runners on base in the seventh, Mitch Williams (2-for-4) advanced to first on an error by the second baseman. Max Goione came up to the plate next and knotted the score with a home run. Mitch Guilmette (3-for-5) hit the go-ahead run in the next inning with a base knock, and Williams and Jayson Gonzalez extended Bristol’s lead to three with a couple more RBI singles. The Navigators came up short with a run in the ninth. The Blues finished with nine hits and used eight different pitchers in the game. Brandon Fox started on the mound, but only lasted an inning after allowing just one walk. As the final two pitchers to throw in the game for the Blues, Anthony Morrone (6-1) ultimately picked up the win after going an inning with a strikeout and a walk, while John Natoli (3-0) closed to get his first save of the season. The Blues will experience another lengthy break away from the diamond next week, but will be back in action on Thursday, July 20 when they travel to the Nashua Silver Knights (18-20). The Blues will also play the Seacoast Mavericks (16-19) and divisional Pittsfield Suns (19-19). Bristol is currently 18-16 overall and second in the West Division, a game and a half behind the Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (20-15). For the first time in the franchise’s three-year history, the Blues will host the sixth-annual Futures Collegiate Baseball League 2017 All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 18. Guilmette beat out Kyle Cala (Wachusett Dirt Dawgs), Austin Pope (Pittsfield Suns), and John Friday (Worcester Bravehearts) to win the All-Star Game Fan Vote to represent the West Division team in the all-star game. Matt Fogarty of the Brockton Rox beat out Jack Zagaja (Martha’s Vineyard Sharks), Luke Dawson (Seacoast Mavericks), Jason Johndrow (Nashua Silver Knights), and Alex Brickman (North Shore Navigators) to represent the East Division team. Tickets for the game are available on the Blues homepage at www.bristolblues.pointstreaksites.com. Gates open at 3 p.m. for FanFest and the home run derby. The actual all-star game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., which will be followed by fireworks.

**Summer Records & Standings**

Bristol Blues Baseball:

WEST DIVISION STANDINGS Record HRDW HRDL PTS PCT Streak Last 10 Wachusett Dirt Dawgs 20-15 2 0 40 0.571 1W 3-7 Bristol Blues 18-16 0 0 36 0.529 1W 6-4 Pittsfield Suns 19-19 1 1 39 0.513 1W 6-4 Worcester Bravehearts 16-20 0 1 33 0.458 2L 5-5

