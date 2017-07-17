Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, July 14

These are the results for summer season contests for Friday, July 14. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Bristol’s home game against the Brockton Rox (19-14) was postponed to a later date for a third-straight night. The Blues will wrap up the week when they travel to the North Shore Navigators (14-19) on Sunday. Game time is 5 p.m. Bristol is currently 17-16 overall.

