Hit Club wins Cooperstown tourney

Southington residents Michael Melluzzo, Glenn Halliday, and Hunter Dombal helped pace The Hit Club 14u AAU travel baseball team to a championship at the Backyard Baseball Classic 14-U wood bat tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y. on Sunday, July 9. The team, based in Thomaston and Middlebury, defeated the Clinton County Mariners of Plattsburgh, N.Y., 7-4, in extra innings in the championship game. The team went undefeated in the weekend tournament, defeating teams from Montreal, Canada, Saratoga, N.Y., and Buffalo, N.Y.