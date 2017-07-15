Letter: YMCA executive director thanks Race for Chase fundraising supporters

To the editor:

Inspired, energized, humbled, grateful, thankful, validated, amazed—just some of the many emotions I felt while going through the recent Race4Chase, 26 Day, 4 Miles Per Day, $10,000 Challenge.

True to Southington form, when there’s a cause that resonates and makes an impact on our local children and families, our communities rise to the challenge.

I am thrilled to announce that the Race4Chae 26 Day Challenge brought in $14,696.65. Isn’t that incredible?

I’d like to give a ‘shout out’ to many in our community who have made a donation. Special thanks to Chase’s Angels who donated $1,000 or more: Ben Was Here Foundation (Cristin and Jeff Buckley), Georgia Geyer, Geri and Rich Gribinas, Bob Huckins, Tony Sheffy and our community running partners Sheffy, Mazzaccaro, DePaolo and DeNigris

Other generous donors included Ella Ashwell, Tina and Norvin Asido; Donna Ayer; Clara Bellman; Megan Bennett; Jake and Meredith Biscoglio; Cidalia Bourdon; Scott and Jill Burleigh; Mary Cahalane and David Weil; Chrissy Cassesse; Nancy Chiero; Jonathan, Terri, and Tim Connellan; Kathleen Costello; CT Trailmixers; Mike Cummings; Todd Cutler; Alisa Delmonte; Debbie and Tony Denorfia; Karen DiGirolamo; Joe Erardi; Shannon Eterginio; Mary and John Etter; Kevin Garrison and Kim Hull; Cath Gorman; Brian and Wendy Hannigan; Renny Hanson; Karen Hoffman; Tracey Hubert; Sarah and Stuart Jackson; Matt Kaplita; Kristin Kelly; Paula and Rick Knight; Paula Labonte; Gina and Dan LaPorte (Progressive Pathways); Joe and Delores LaPorte; Shane Lockwood; Terry and Bill Lombardi; Alyssa, Mia, and Ron Lombardi; Shey and Jaxson Ly; Dan Massucci; Diane McNicholas Botsacos; Paula Mennone-Preisner; Jolene Miceli and family; Jen and Henryk Michnowicz; Melissa Mohr; Jim and Claude Murdy; Jack Myers; Monica Napolitano; Lynne Nicholari; Steve Nyerick; Lisa Ossola and Jerry Nickodemski; Kathy Palmieri; Mike and Barb Perkowski; Darcy and Tom Pizzatola; George Plaumann; Mark and Dawn Pooler; Tony ‘Doc’ Priore; Lisa Ramsay and Matt Wallisa; Jane and Brian Ranagan; Kari Robarge; Bill Rodgers; Al and Sharon Rousseau; Rich Rubino; Janet Scalise; Noreen Schumann; John Scully; Meg Scully; Gail Siclari; Kevin and Christina Simms; Leigh and Amy Small; Tabitha and Jeremy Stein; Wendy Stevens; Delores Taricani; Mary and Jay Yuskis; Ruth Amaio; and Lisa Zaborowski.

And thanks to the following groups for their participation and financial support: Plantsville Elementary PTO, Progressive Pathways, Southington High School track and field team, Sporting CT under 12 soccer team, and the Thalberg Elementary running club

Our free six-week youth triathlon program—in honor and memory of Chase Kowalski, one of the 26 who lost their lives in the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012—began on June 26 and will culminated with our Race4Chase Youth triathlon finale at YMCA Camp Sloper on Saturday, Aug. 5. Over 30 local children between the ages of 6 and 12 will join 500 other youth from around the state for the finale.

The public is invited to see and witness this magical day. I can guarantee that it will be one of your summer highlights.

John Myers, Southington YMCA executive director