Letter: Father’s Day carjacking victims thankful for community support

To the editor:

Our family was involved in a carjacking on Sunday, June 18, which happened to be Father’s Day. This day was the worst day of our lives. We would not have been able to make it though the day had it not been for all those who helped us.

We were very blessed by all those that assisted us.

The kind man that stopped to help us on the side of the road and assisted us with getting help was truly amazing.

The Bradley Memorial emergency room staff took care of my husband and daughter while we were missing.

To all the Southington police officers who came together to do what they do best, we thank you.

We would like to give a special thanks to Officer Kristie Rochette, who went above and beyond for our little girls. I’m sure they will always remember the ride in the back of the police cruiser and playing hide-and-seek in the emergency room.

Our son is a police officer in Waterford, and one of his fellow officers drove him all the way to Southington, as he was in no shape to drive himself. His chief drove all the way here and stayed with the family to offer support.

We are truly grateful. We know that God was with us and our family that day.

Our family wishes to say thank you to everyone for all your help, support, and compassion throughout this ordeal. Our prayers are with all of you.

The Lewandoski family, Plantsville