Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, July 12

These are the results for summer season contests for Wednesday, July 12. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 capped off the regular season with a walk-off win, 3-2, over Wolcott (12-11) at home, earning their third-straight victory to clinch the second seed in the Zone One Division. After its loss to Winsted on Sunday, July 9, Southington had to win out its remaining three regular season games to clinch second place in the zone. Steven Urbanski put Wolcott on the scoreboard first with a RBI single that scored a run in the third inning. Following three walks to make the bases loaded in the sixth, Trey Nastri extended Wolcott’s lead to two with a line drive that ricocheted off pitcher Justin Verrilli’s (1-0) leg. The base hit ultimately knocked Verilli out of the game, brining Jake Weed (1-0) into the game. Prior to Nastri’s RBI single, third baseman Jake Babon had the opportunity to end the inning on a stolen base attempt, but mishandled the throw from home. However, he redeemed himself in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Babon hit a fly ball to the outfield, but miscommunication resulted in an error by the right fielder. Brayden Cooney, the next batter, tied the game with a home run over the center field fence. After Weed struck out the first two batters and got the third to fly out in the top of the seventh, Josh Panarella got on first with an infield error to lead the bottom of the inning off. Two outs later, Jonathan Gray hit a fly ball to the outfield. Again, the right fielder could not come up with the catch, resulting in an error and the game-winning hit to score Panarella. Southington mustered just three hits. Before he was knocked out of the game with an injury, Verrilli started on the mound and went five and one-third innings with one strikeout, allowing three hits, three walks, and two earned runs. Weed closed to pick up his first win of the season with two strikeouts, two walks, and a hit. Southington will get a bye in the first round of the state tournament and will await the winner of the first-round matchup between the fourth and fifth seeds, scheduled to play Sunday. Avon (19-5) is the top seed. Post 72 finished the regular season at 18-6 overall.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Bristol’s doubleheader at the Worcester Bravehearts (15-18) was cancelled. The Blues will wrap up the week with contests against the divisional Pittsfield Suns (18-16), Brockton Rox (19-14), and North Shore Navigators (13-18). Bristol is currently 17-16 overall.

**Summer Records & Standings**

Southington American Legion Baseball:

FINAL ZONE 1 REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS Record Win % GB Home Away RF RA Last 10 Streak NZR Avon 19-5 .792 – 10-3 9-2 130 47 7-3 Won 1 0-0 Southington 18-6 .750 1 9-4 9-2 106 77 8-2 Won 3 0-0 Bristol 17-7 .708 2 9-4 8-3 111 54 6-4 Won 2 1-1 Winsted 16-8 .667 3 11-1 5-7 114 61 7-3 Won 2 0-0 Simsbury 13-11 .542 6 7-4 6-7 102 93 5-5 Lost 1 0-0 Wolcott 12-11 .522 6.5 7-4 5-7 97 85 6-4 Lost 1 0-0 Torrington 4-19 .174 14.5 2-9 2-10 61 187 2-8 Lost 5 0-0 Terryville 4-19 .174 14.5 2-9 2-10 64 116 2-8 Lost 4 0-0 Unionville 3-20 .130 15.5 2-9 1-11 79 144 1-9 Lost 9 0-0

