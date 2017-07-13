Obituary: Melissa L. Zommer, 25

Melissa L. Zommer, 25, of Plainville passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Born February 27, 1992, she was the daughter of Maureen (Moore) Zommer and the late Michael L. Zommer.

She graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School and attended Salem State University in Salem, MA.

In addition to her mother she leaves a brother, Michael W. Zommer of Canton, a sister Jessica Zommer of Plainville, her paternal grandmother, Linda (Sandino) Zommer of Southington and maternal grandmother Vivian Moore of Southington, a nephew Jaxon Zommer and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfathers, Michael A. Zommer and William Moore.

Melissa, or Missy, as she was known, was a sweet, gentle soul. She radiated an energy of sincerity, compassion and love that touched the lives of everyone who met her. Although Missy’s life was unforgivably short, her generous spirit will live on forever in our hearts.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington for a Mass at 9 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, TODAY from 4-7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com