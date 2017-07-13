Obituary: Lawrence N. Orsini, 76

Lawrence N. Orsini, 76, of Naples, FL and Southington, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 8, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 25, 1940 in Waterbury, CT to the late John and Concetta Orsini.

A Naples, FL resident, his summers were spent in Southington. He retired from The United illuminating Company, was a member of the Elks Club and the Southington Country Club. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Larry was a role model for his family, working hard and achieving much throughout his life. He loved and took great pride in his family, especially cherishing time spent at family dinners. Larry loved to travel, visiting places such as Alaska, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Germany, Egypt, and even embarked on a two week safari in Africa. Larry truly loved the outdoors, enjoying golf, biking, hiking, tennis, and the beach. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, the casino, sports, the Red Sox, and watching western movies.

Larry will be greatly missed by his daughters, Pamela Orsini, Cheryl and her husband Fred Calkins, Christine and her husband Arthur Robinson; his grandchildren, Kelly and Frederick Calkins, Eric Orsini, and Chelsie Robinson; life partner, Patricia Bradford, whom he loved and cherished; his brother, John Orsini; and his lifelong friend, Layton Snow. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Shirley Orsini.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Calling hours will be Saturday morning from 9-10:30 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery with Military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry’s name to: Leo Center for Caring. 1500 Portland Ave., Rochester, NY 14621

