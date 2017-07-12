Southington Public Library listings for the July 14 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

July

Summer Hours are in effect. Through Labor Day, hours are as follows: Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Saturdays. There will be no Saturday Morning movies during the summer.

Halina Gorecki is the July Artist of the Month. Fuse the ideas of art, travel, and patriotism and some astounding results can be seen at the "United Cents of America" display. The large pieces of artwork are made of pressed pennies on a copper background. The exhibit will include a map of the United States and the United States flag. Gorecki, a Plainville resident who grew up in New Britain, has exhibited her work in local libraries in New Britain, Farmington, and Hartford, as well as the UConn Health Center.

Managing Chronic Back Pain. Wednesday, July 19, 10 a.m. Registration required. Join Southington Care Center's exercise physiologist Mark Colello as he discusses various approaches to minimizing lower back pain. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

Read and Relate Book Club. Wednesday, July 19, 2:30 p.m. in the meeting room. Registration required. Discuss "A Man Called Ove," by Fredrik Backman.

Happy Hour Book Discussion. Wednesday, July 19, 5:30 p.m. with Sue Smayda. Registration required. Discuss "A Girl Named Zippy," by Haven Kimmel.

Cooking the Books – A New Kind of Cook Book Club. Thursday, July 20, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Do you enjoy browsing through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Do you enjoy tasting new dishes? Then grab your apron and join this club. Everyone who attends will receive a binder to store their cookbook club recipes.

All Space, All Summer Film Festival – "Space Cowboys." Friday, July 21, 1 p.m.

Teen Crafternoon – Constellation Canvases. Wednesday, July 26, 3 p.m. Registration required. Teens will make constellation canvases using canvas boards, paint, sharpies, and string lights. Space is limited.

All Space, All Summer Film Festival – "Space Camp." Monday, July 31, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 31, 6 p.m. Great American Eclipse with Dr. Kristine Larsen. Wednesday, July 26, 6:30 p.m. Registration Required. Witness one of nature’s most amazing sights: an eclipse of the sun. Is your family ready? Join CCSU Professor of the geological sciences department Dr. Kristine Larsen on a journey through space and time, as she recounts her personal eclipse viewing adventures and helps you prepare to view the Aug. 21 eclipse.

August

Teen Crafternoon – Constellation Jewelry and Keychains. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 3 p.m. Registration required. Teens will either make a necklace out of wire, chains, glue, and crystals or a keychain using leather and leather punches. No experience is needed. Space is limited.

All Space, All Summer Film Festival – "Astronaut Farmer." Friday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m. All Space, All Summer Film Festival – “Spaceballs.” Monday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m.

Stellar Summer Party (Teens). Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3:30 p.m. Summer reading program culminates with games galore, including Giant Jenga, Hungry Hungry Humans, King-sized Kerplunk, and more. Winners will be drawn for the summer reading program gift cards.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3:30 p.m. Summer reading program culminates with games galore, including Giant Jenga, Hungry Hungry Humans, King-sized Kerplunk, and more. Winners will be drawn for the summer reading program gift cards. Teen Movie Matinee – ‘Night of the Comet.’ Wednesday, August 23rd, at 3:30 p.m. Robert Beltran and Catherine Mary Stewart, in which a comet wipes out most of life on Earth, leaving two Valley Girls fighting against cannibal zombies and a sinister group of scientists. Runtime is approximately 1 hour, 35 minutes. Rated PG-13.

