Art listings for the July 14 edition

NOW thru JULY 31

SOUTHINGTON

MILITARY VETERANS ARTISTS EXHIBIT. July artists of the month at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. The featured exhibit will showcase work by local veterans.

NOW thru SEPT. 1

SOUTHINGTON

SOCCA SHORT FILM CONTEST. Register entries through Friday, Sept. 1. Contest is open to Southington residents, ages 14-18. Create your own short film (3-5 minutes). Winners will be screened during the Apple Harvest Festival. Topics can vary, but all entries must include an apple in the footage. Cost for submissions is $20. Awards will be announced on the first Friday of the Festival. Send entries to southingtonarts@gmail.com or call (860) 276-1581.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRAWING COMICS WORKSHOP. Fridays, beginning July 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Learn how to draw in the style of your favorite comic books. For kids aged 6-13. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

SOCCA SMORGASBORG WORKSHOP. Mondays, beginning July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Sculpture, painting, drawing, pottery and more. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581