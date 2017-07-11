Grants available for non-college-bound students

The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain is offering a grant of up to $10,000 to help non-college-bound students who are disengaged or require personalized assistance achieve career success.

Organizations that can offer employment training and support programs targeted to these students in Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and/or Southington are invited to respond to the foundation’s Request for Proposals for the 2017 Catalyst Fund grant. The RFP is available on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfgnb.org/requests-for-proposals. Proposals are due August 14.

The Catalyst Fund is a “giving circle” of local citizens who seek to improve quality of life in Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and Southington. Grant awards are directed by a group of community-minded Catalyst Fund members; three times per year, members gather to learn about a member-chosen issue facing their community, and to consider funding requests from charitable organizations addressing the issue. The year concludes with a grant of up to $10,000.

The issue for 2017 is “Workforce of the Future,” said a press release from the foundation. There is a growing need nationwide – and a lack of corresponding resources – to assist young people who are not planning to attend college, may be disengaged or may require a more personalized approach to develop the soft skills and training needed to ensure they can compete in today’s job market. In June, the release Catalyst Fund members heard presentations from Andrea Comer, executive director of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association’s Education & Workforce Partnership, and Michael Foran, principal of New Britain High School’s Satellite Careers Academy, who discussed the acute lack of resources and programming in this area.

“Supports and training are needed to help non-college-bound students be competitive in the job market upon leaving high school,” said Joeline Wruck, director of community initiatives for the Community Foundation in a press release. “More is needed to train these individuals and provide them with the skills they need to be successful. In addition to specific training for various fields, these young people also need to develop the soft skills, thinking and problem-solving abilities required to become and remain gainfully employed.”

Questions regarding the RFP may be directed to Joeline Wruck at jwruck@cfgnb.org or (860)229-6018, ext. 307.