Registration is underway for the Apple Harvest Road Race

APPLE HARVEST ROAD RACES

All races are sponsored by the Southington Community YMCA. Forms are available for pre-registration (by Sept. 30 at noon) at the YMCA membership desk. All race info and on-line registration info can be found at sccymca.org/apple. First 1,200 registrants receive a free t-shirt. Plenty of refreshments for athletes with music on the course. Race day registration from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. Pre-race packages will be available on Friday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YMCA. Contact: John Myers for specific questions, (860) 621-8737.

5 MILE ROAD RACE—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 10 to 15; 16 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over. Awards will be presented for the first Southington male and female (Dave Gworek Memorial Award) and the first SHS soccer player (Chris Sanchez Memorial Award). Cost is $25 ($20 for military or former military).

5K ROAD RACE—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 8 to 10; 11 to 13; 14 to 16; 17 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over. Cost is $25 ($20 for military or former military).

2 MILE WALK—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., on the Southington rail trail. Walk starts in front of the YMCA. Cost is $10

THE Y CUP—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Three-member relay teams for the 5K race is open to boys and girls in grades 4 and 5. Registration will be available at Southington elementary schools in September.

LITTLE FRITTER FUN RUNS—Sunday, Oct. 1, immediately following the road race, at the Town Green. Variety of kids (2 to 7 years old) races run around the town green. Cost is $10.

MUSIC/VOLUNTEERS ON THE COURSE—Interested in providing music on the course for the athletes? Interested in volunteering in another way? Contact John Myers at the YMCA for details. Volunteers receive a free t-shirt.