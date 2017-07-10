Obituary: James Korenkiewicz, 68

James Korenkiewicz, 68, of Southington, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 8, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Sun Young (Kim) Korenkiewicz.

Born April 22, 1949 in Norwich he was the son of the late Julian and Patricia (Delaney) Korenkiewicz.

James was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a Quality Manager of NDT, for more than forty years. He was a member of the Southington Jaycees, Chairman of the board of Governor’s at his daughter’s school, Busan International Foreign School and a former Southington Town Council member. He was also an avid Red Sox fan.

In addition to his wife he leaves his children, Justin and wife Rachel Korenkiewicz of Waldoboro, ME and Hanna Korenkiewicz of Southington; three grandsons, Eli, Zach and Sammy; two brothers, Richard and wife Wendy Korenkiewicz of Niantic and Tom Korenkiewicz of Norwich and a nephew Jason Korenkiewicz of NY City. He was predeceased by a brother Michael.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Dominic Church for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven, South Frontage Road and Park Street, New Haven, CT 06510.

