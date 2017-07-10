Obituary: Eileen (Moore) Voloski, 90

Eileen (Moore) Voloski, 90, of Plantsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband Edward and her two children Kathy and Peter on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at her home.

Born in Southington, on June 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Minnie (Welch) Moore. Eileen was a longtime Southington resident and a homemaker. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be truly missed by all.

Eileen is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Edward Voloski., her daughter, Kathy Perzanowski and her husband Gary of VT, a son, Peter Voloski and his wife Debbie of NJ, Three grandchildren, Amy, Sarah, Sam, and four great grandchildren.

A memorial service in celebration of Eileen’s life will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville.

For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com