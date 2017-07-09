The Tomkins celebrate 60 years of marriage

Gerard and Eileen Tompkins of Southington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a family gathering in Ashburn, Va. The couple was married on April 21, 1957 at Queen of Angels Church in Sunnyside Queens, N.Y. Their son, Michael, threw the party.

Gerard graduated from Iona College in New York. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954 and is a retired special agent for the U.S. government.

Eileen was a graduate from New York Medical College and is a registered nurse for Southington schools.

The couple have four children, Eileen Cochrane of Plainville, Gerard Jr. of the Phillipines, Michael, and James of Wethersfield.