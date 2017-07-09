Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, July 8

These are the results for summer season contests for Saturday, July 8. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: After mother nature allowed them a day’s rest, the Blues got right back to work and earned their 16th win of the season with a two-run triumph, 9-7, over the Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (18-11) at home. The Blues jumped out to an early 8-2 advantage after the fifth inning with the help of five runs off a pair of base hits, a fielder’s choice, and an error by the catcher in the third. The Dirt Dawgs got to within a run, 8-7, with three in the sixth and two in the seventh. However, a 4-3 putout in the seventh ended their late rally, as they left a pair of runners on base. Mitch Guilmette extended Bristol’s lead to two for insurance in the bottom of the inning by scoring on a wild pitch. The Blues finished with 12 hits. Cooper Mrowka went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI, two runs scored, and a double. Garrett Blaylock went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI. Bandon Fox started on the mound and went two innings with a pair of strikeouts, allowing just a walk. Takoda Sitar (2-2) relieved Fox to pick up the win after going three and two-thirds innings with seven hits, six strikeouts, four earned runs, and a walk. Tommy Curtin (0-1) closed to get his eighth save of the season. Jake Frasca and Jacob Wallace (0-3) saw some action on the mound as well. The Blues will wrap up the week when they host the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (15-15) tomorrow at 4 p.m. Bristol is currently 16-14 overall.

