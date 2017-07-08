Champagnes celebrate 50th anniversary

On Sunday, May 21, Jim and Rosemary Champagne celebrated 50 years of wedding at a celebration where just two of the 12 original bridal party members were missing. The bride wore her original wedding dress for a vow renewal ceremony conducted by Pastor Victoria Triano in the Chapel at Aqua Turf club. She then changed into a white sequin dress with a chiffon overlay for dinner and dancing in the Glass Room to music provided by Marty Q and his band.

The couple was married at St Thomas Church in Southington in 1967 and have remained active in teh community. Rosemary is the owner of Hair Expo in Southington and Jim is the owner of Champagne Financial Services of Southington and continues to serve the town as Apple Harvest Festival coordiniator. They have a daughter Tracey Bentz, co-owner of Awards of Elegance. their grandson, Jake Bentz, 18, is a a sophomore at the University of Connecticut.