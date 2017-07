The Southington Force U-12 girls soccer team scrambled for a 7-2-1 regular season record, and the Southington Soccer Club team captured a second place finish in the Conte Cup tournament in Cheshire on Father’s Day weekend. Front, from left, Ella Michaud and Layla Brown. Middle, Samantha Proch, Brooke Warren, Julia Rusiecki, Margaret Wernicki, and Alaina Cook. Back, coach Darrell Cook, Skylar Prinzhorn, Kylee Johnston, Lilly Percival, Kirsten Watrous, and assistant coach Rob Michaud.