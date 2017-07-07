Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, July 5

These are the results for summer season contests for Wednesday, July 5. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 remained hot by earning its eighth-straight win with an 11-6 victory at Torrington (4-15). Southington will wrap up the week with a home game against Bristol (13-5) tomorrow and a doubleheader at Winsted (12-6) on Sunday. Post 72 is currently 14-4 overall.

