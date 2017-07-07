Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, July 4

These are the results for summer season contests for Tuesday, July 4. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues celebrated Independence Day with a bang by earning their second-straight win with a 15-2 rout of the Nashua Silver Knights (13-13) at home. The Blues held a 3-0 lead after the third inning, but broke the game open with six runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth. The Blues finished with 14 hits and three errors. Garrett Blaylock was perfect at the plate after going 4-for-4 with four RBI and a sacrifice fly. Ben Maycock was also flawless with the bat after going 2-for-2 with three runs scored, three walks, and two RBI. Jayson Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with four RBI, a run scored, and a home run. Kyle Hodgson (3-0) started on the mound and picked up the win to remain undefeated on the year after going six innings with four strikeouts, allowing five hits and two earned runs. David Stiehl (0-3) and Hayden Manning saw some action on the mound as well, and Joel Torres closed. The Blues will wrap up the week with games against the Silver Knights, the divisional Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (18-9), and Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (12-14). Bristol is currently 15-13 overall.

