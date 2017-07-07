Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, July 6

These are the results for summer season contests for Thursday, July 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Southington’s eight-game winning streak was snapped after Post 72 fell, 5-1, to Bristol (14-5) at home. Southington will wrap up the week when they travel to Winsted (12-6) for a doubleheader on Sunday. Post 72 is currently 14-5 overall and currently tied with Bristol for second in the Zone One Division standings, a game and a half behind Avon (15-3).

Bristol Blues Baseball: Bristol’s two-game winning streak ended after the Blues fell, 16-6, at the Nashua Silver Knights (14-14). The Silver Knights held a two-run advantage, 6-4, after the second inning until they pulled away by scattering 10 runs across the fifth to eighth innings. The Blues finished with 13 hits and five errors, allowing 22 hits and stranding 10 runners on base. Josh Zbierski went 2-for-2 at the plate with a RBI and a walk. Mitch Guilmette went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double, and a walk. Tyler Kovalewich (0-1) started on the mound and was credited with the loss after going two innings with a strikeout, allowing 10 hits, five earned runs, and a walk. Keith Grant (0-1), John Natoli (3-0), and Hayden Manning each threw a pair of innings on the mound as well. The Blues will wrap up the week when they split road and home games with the divisional Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (18-10) tomorrow and Saturday and then return home to host the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (13-15) on Sunday. Bristol is currently 15-14 overall.

