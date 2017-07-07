Scoreboard: Sports results on Sunday, July 2

These are the results for summer season contests for Sunday, July 2. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues rounded out the week by dropping their 13th loss of the season, receding back to .500 on the year after falling by a run, 6-5, at the Nashua Silver Knights (12-11). The Silver Knights took an early 4-1 advantage with the help of three runs in the opening inning. The Blues scattered runs to tie the game twice in the fifth and sixth until the Silver Knights pulled away with runs in the bottom of both innings. With two outs and a full count in the sixth, Kyle Bonicki hit the game-winning run with a RBI single. The Blues finished with 10 hits and two errors. Garrett Blaylock went 3-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and a double. Ben Maycock went 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored. Malachi Edmond (0-1) started on the mound and went five innings with five strikeouts, allowing 11 hits and five earned runs. Jacob Wallace (0-3) was credited with the loss after relieving Edmond to go an inning. Keith Grant (0-1) closed with a pair of strikeouts. The Blues will be back on the diamond next week with games against the divisional Worcester Bravehearts (11-14), Silver Knights, divisional Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (17-8), and Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (11-14). Bristol is currently 13-13 overall and second in the West Division, four and a half games back of the Dirt Dawgs.

